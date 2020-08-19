This dog does not like giving directions.
Offbeat
Man asks dog for directions
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Baby not impressed Aug 18
- Smile! Aug 17
- No, thanks! Aug 16
- Dad life Aug 15
- Doggy door triumph Aug 14
- Easy weekday dinner Aug 13
- Say "cheese!" Aug 12
- Goats yelling like humans Aug 11
- Dog crashes orchestra Aug 10
- Dad or sculpture? Aug 9
- Summer treat stealer Aug 8
- Parent Shoulders Worldwide Aug 7
© 2020 Castanet.net