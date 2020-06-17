Piper makes it (barely) down the slide then celebrates!
Offbeat
Yay! I did it!
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Sneaking away with nuggets Jun 16
- Dog gives serious side eye Jun 15
- Laughing at building blocks Jun 14
- Seal enjoying the water Jun 13
- French horn chair duet Jun 12
- Thank you Jun 11
- Big dog, small bag Jun 10
- Chomping taste test Jun 9
- Walrus says hello Jun 8
- Belly laughing at Jack Jun 7
- Eyebrow baby Jun 6
- Baby hilariously rage quits Jun 5
© 2020 Castanet.net