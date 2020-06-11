This little guy is very grateful for his mama's cooking.
Offbeat
Thank you
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Big dog, small bag Jun 10
- Chomping taste test Jun 9
- Walrus says hello Jun 8
- Belly laughing at Jack Jun 7
- Eyebrow baby Jun 6
- Baby hilariously rage quits Jun 5
- Beluga soaks man Jun 4
- Star Wars The Pug Awakens Jun 3
- Corgi loves whipped cream Jun 2
- Daddy's on TV Jun 1
- The cutest mad puppy May 31
- Best baby belly laugh May 30
© 2020 Castanet.net