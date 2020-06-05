157484
158967
Offbeat  

Baby hilariously rage quits

- | Story: 301895

This baby is fed up trying to stick the straw in the coffee cup hole. Too funny!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Frustrated
0%
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive