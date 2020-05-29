Africa by Toto is covered by rubber chicken toy.
Offbeat
Rubber chicken Toto cover
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Pool to herself May 28
- Frankie the jumper May 27
- First time trying solids May 26
- Parrot has evil cackle laugh May 25
- No crying May 24
- "Show me your mad face" May 23
- Getting into mom's lipstick May 22
- Parrot imitates door stop May 21
© 2020 Castanet.net