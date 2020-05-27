Frankie is so excited to see his owner, he jumps repeatedly to catch a glimpse.
Offbeat
Frankie the jumper
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused66.7%
Happy0.0%
Entertained33.3%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Frankie the jumper May 27
- First time trying solids May 26
- Parrot has evil cackle laugh May 25
- No crying May 24
- "Show me your mad face" May 23
- Getting into mom's lipstick May 22
- Parrot imitates door stop May 21
- Baby wants daddy to share! May 20
© 2020 Castanet.net