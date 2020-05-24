Cutest daddy/ daughter talk about " no crying".
Offbeat
No crying
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- No crying May 24
- "Show me your mad face" May 23
- Getting into mom's lipstick May 22
- Parrot imitates door stop May 21
- Baby wants daddy to share! May 20
- Baby pro bum shuffler May 19
- Cheerleading spirit May 18
- Dad makes baby laugh May 17
© 2020 Castanet.net