156834
Offbeat  

Cheerleading spirit

- | Story: 300266

Little Sierra has the cheerleading spirit and wants to show her best friend, Sebastian the Newfoundland, how it’s done. Sebastian might not be game ready just yet. Adorable!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive