Baby enjoys her first cake smash.
Offbeat
First cake smash
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Hungry0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- First cake smash May 16
- Don't eat candy challenge May 15
- Cat is so over it May 14
- Kiss From a Rose by seals May 13
- Baby's first word May 12
- A huge case of the giggles May 11
- Dad "doesn't like cat" May 10
- Baby laughs uncontrollably May 9
© 2020 Castanet.net