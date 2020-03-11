153252
Offbeat  

Cat scared of Donald

Cat scared of Donald

- | Story: 279134

Cat is scared of Donald Trump on tv.

How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
25.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
25.0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive