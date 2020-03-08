Mama pig protective

-1°C
city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Sunday, Mar 8
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
BC
Hwy 1 open, Hwy 6 closed
Revelstoke - 12,492 views
Virus outbreak at care home
BC - 51,471 views
Police can't stop non-drivers
BC - 32,384 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
New Ontario Liberal leader
Ontario - 2,798 views
COVID-19 risk remains low
Ottawa - 4,699 views
COVID-19 'lab-in-a-box'
Ottawa - 4,025 views
More Canada News
World
First lady pushes back
Florida - 12,811 views
Virus postpones gala
New York - 4,318 views
Virus cancels sporting events
Milan - 5,993 views
More World News
Business
Oil prices nosedive
Business - 8,968 views
Global air travel plummets
Business - 6,352 views
Syncrude upgrader fire
Business - 1,819 views
Business Beat
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Rockets weather late storm
WHL - 873 views
Vees/Vipers rivalry renewed
BCHL - 2,561 views
Rockets clinch playoff berth
WHL - 6,091 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
Penticton Speedway
ShowBiz
Taylor donates $1 million
Entertainment - 5,041 views
Mom spoiled baby reveal
Entertainment - 3,583 views
Ryan's tribute to John Candy
Entertainment - 2,932 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Heather's Horoscope
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Marketplace Live
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Rentals
Real Estate TV
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Okanagan Woman
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Offbeat
Mama pig protective
Mama pig protective
Sarah Dubetz
-
Mar 8, 2020 / 12:05 am
| Story: 278898
M
ama pig is very protective of her babies.
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
100.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%
Back to Homepage
Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums
View the complete Offbeat archive
Most Recent on
Playful bird has a ball
Must Watch
Impressive soccer skills for a bird.
Dog talks about new couch rule
Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the...
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Previous Stories
Mama pig protective
Mar 8
Smart cat
Mar 7
Coffee order opera
Mar 6
Telephone chat
Mar 5
Funny flight attendant
Mar 4
Dog ends up at neighbours
Mar 3
Hiding snacks
Mar 2
Hoverboard cowboys
Mar 1
View the complete Offbeat archive
© 2020 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us