46225
46711

Offbeat  

Old high school friends

- | Story: 211308

Have you ever run into that old friend you haven't seen since high school? Has it ever turned out like this?

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
50.0%
LOL
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive