47581
42926

Offbeat  

217 skydivers

- | Story: 211305

Here's what it looks like when 217 skydivers do formations while hurtling towards Earth. They also broke the record for the largest group to do three formations while free-falling.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive