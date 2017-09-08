45162
42936

Offbeat  

Bold seagull

- | Story: 206054

This seagull knows *exactly* what it's doing, and we're impressed.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive