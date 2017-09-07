44110
36016

Offbeat  

Dog opens sliding door

- | Story: 206017

Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.

How does this story make you feel? (9 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
66.7%
Awesome
11.1%
Hilarious
22.2%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive