43006
40084

Offbeat  

Dad is having a boy

- | Story: 205270

This dad was totally calm throughout the birthing process until he learns he's having a baby boy. For the record, we think having a baby girl is just as great, but his reaction is too funny.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive