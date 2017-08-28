45157
38891

Offbeat  

Laziest cat ever

- | Story: 205065

You know that feeling you get when you just want to veg out and not do anything productive? Well, this cat lazily playing with a ball on an interactive exercise track is a perfect exemplification of that mood.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent
0.0%
Amused
50.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
50.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive