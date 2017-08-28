You know that feeling you get when you just want to veg out and not do anything productive? Well, this cat lazily playing with a ball on an interactive exercise track is a perfect exemplification of that mood.
Offbeat
Laziest cat ever
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent0.0%
Amused50.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious50.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Laziest cat ever Aug 28
- Wedding entrance fail Aug 27
- Retriever vs. hose Aug 26
- Trolling a marching band Aug 25
- "She's mad at me..." Aug 24
- Every hotel needs this Aug 23
- Alpine soccer is hard Aug 22
- RC Car cake Aug 21
© 2017 Castanet.net