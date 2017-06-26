Here is how you wash a car with a baby. Although, you don't actually wash a car with a baby. They don’t soak up water as well a sponge does.
Offbeat
Wash a car with a baby
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent0.0%
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Wash a car with a baby Jun 26
- 'Mad Max' with toddlers Jun 25
- Hide and seek cat Jun 24
- Soccer training camp Jun 23
- Dog, laser, mini cowboy Jun 22
- How to find any kid Jun 21
- Brain freeze kid Jun 20
- Housecat challenges lion Jun 19
© 2017 Castanet.net