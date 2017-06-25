41299
38668

Offbeat  

'Mad Max' with toddlers

- | Story: 200164

Two incredible parents took their babies to the desert, pimped out their little tikes' cozy coupes and got to filming.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Excited
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive