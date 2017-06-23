43322
38668

Offbeat  

Soccer training camp

- | Story: 200150

So this is what practice looks like huh?

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent
0%
Amused
0%
Annoyed
0%
Entertained
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive