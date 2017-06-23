So this is what practice looks like huh?
Offbeat
Soccer training camp
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent0%
Amused0%
Annoyed0%
Entertained0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Soccer training camp Jun 23
- Dog, laser, mini cowboy Jun 22
- How to find any kid Jun 21
- Brain freeze kid Jun 20
- Housecat challenges lion Jun 19
- Stepping on Lego Jun 18
- Carpenter prank Jun 17
- Worlds sleepiest cat Jun 16
© 2017 Castanet.net