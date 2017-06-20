42998
39976

Offbeat  

Brain freeze kid

- | Story: 199817

This kid gets an epic brain freeze for the ages during an ICEE drinking contest.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive