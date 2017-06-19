"There's nothing to be gained!" Are you kidding!? That cat's gonna drink for free for the rest of her life at cat bars off the the story of that time she punked out a LION!
Offbeat
Housecat challenges lion
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused50.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed50.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Housecat challenges lion Jun 19
- Stepping on Lego Jun 18
- Carpenter prank Jun 17
- Worlds sleepiest cat Jun 16
- Rocking out to Metallica Jun 15
- Round and bouncy Jun 14
- Horsey McHorseface Jun 13
- Heidi the dog loves TV Jun 12
© 2017 Castanet.net