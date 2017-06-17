Not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he meant well!
Offbeat
Carpenter prank
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Carpenter prank Jun 17
- Worlds sleepiest cat Jun 16
- Rocking out to Metallica Jun 15
- Round and bouncy Jun 14
- Horsey McHorseface Jun 13
- Heidi the dog loves TV Jun 12
- Failed egg drop test Jun 11
- Greatest water slide move Jun 10
© 2017 Castanet.net