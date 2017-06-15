This is who we all want to be when we grow up.
Offbeat
Rocking out to Metallica
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused50.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Excited0.0%
Awesome50.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Rocking out to Metallica Jun 15
- Round and bouncy Jun 14
- Horsey McHorseface Jun 13
- Heidi the dog loves TV Jun 12
- Failed egg drop test Jun 11
- Greatest water slide move Jun 10
- Darth Vader being a jerk Jun 9
- Don't hug Jerry Jun 8
© 2017 Castanet.net