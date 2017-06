Kesha tries to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet, things get uncomfortable in a hurry. After the first rejection, you think "Jerry's joking around, isn't he?" After the second and third rejections, you realize that no, Jerry Seinfeld really doesn't like hugging strangers.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017