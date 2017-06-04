42377
39499

Offbeat  

7 ways to max misery

- | Story: 198497

Hands up: who else is following these steps nearly exactly?

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Frustrated
0%
Annoyed
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive