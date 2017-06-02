42534
39499

Offbeat  

Hovercraft kid

- | Story: 198483

We're supremely jealous of this kid whose dad built him a hovercraft!

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent
33.3%
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
66.7%
Awesome
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive