42534
39583

Offbeat  

Sandwedge in lake

- | Story: 198445

He just wanted to rescue his ball and carry on with the game. The universe had other plans.

How does this story make you feel? (24 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
33.3%
Entertained
4.2%
LOL
12.5%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
50.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive