As far as we can tell, the driver didn't do anything wrong here, so this is a good reminder to keep a cool head whether you're a driver or a pedestrian.
Offbeat
Pedestrian karma
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent0.0%
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL33.3%
Awesome33.3%
Hilarious33.3%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Pedestrian karma May 30
- Excited Plinko contestant May 29
- Rockstar politician May 28
- Accidental Linkin Park May 27
- Confidence at its finest May 26
- Asking Siri questions May 25
- Brilliant tow truck May 24
- Dog imitates siren May 23
© 2017 Castanet.net