South Korean politician Kim Moo-sung nonchalantly slinging his suitcase in the direction of an aide has gone viral – but opinion is divided if he’s doing it “like a boss” or an “entitled middle-aged man”. Oh, and you just need to watch the first 14 seconds of this video.
Rockstar politician
