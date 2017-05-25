42377
40054

Offbeat  

Asking Siri questions

- | Story: 197808

Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath of fresh air.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent
50.0%
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
50.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive