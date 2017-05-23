41717
40051

Offbeat  

Dog imitates siren

- | Story: 197491

This dog should just be attached to the top of a firetruck.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Annoyed
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive