Amazing how the 911 dispatcher didn't immediately hang up thinking this was a prank call.
Offbeat
911 for escaped elephant
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- 911 for escaped elephant May 21
- Man gobbles at turkeys May 20
- You'll never be this cool May 19
- How to escape the cops May 18
- Waiting for the beat May 17
- Bored on a plane May 16
- Goalkeepers huge error May 15
- Boating season is here May 14
© 2017 Castanet.net