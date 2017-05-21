42377
39499

Offbeat  

911 for escaped elephant

- | Story: 197412

Amazing how the 911 dispatcher didn't immediately hang up thinking this was a prank call.

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive