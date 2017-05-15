42375
40051

Offbeat  

Goalkeepers huge error

- | Story: 196920

If you're going to drop the ball in your box, it's a good idea to check if any players from the other team are hanging out behind you, as Ottawa Fury goalkeeper Callum Irving found out in a Canadian Cup match against FC Edmonton.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent
0.0%
Amused
0.0%
Sad
0.0%
Disappointed
0.0%
Entertained
100.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive