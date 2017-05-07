Plot twist: the kid took the parents phone and called 911 because he wanted to see the fire truck.
Offbeat
Kid LOVES firetrucks
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent0%
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Kid LOVES firetrucks May 7
- Millennial Homebuyer May 6
- Smooth kid May 5
- Purring malamute May 4
- Bubble wrap bike May 3
- 96 Suzuki Vitara for sale May 2
- How to annoy a surfer May 1
- Bolton needs a card Apr 30
© 2017 Castanet.net