There's not a kid on earth that wouldn't want to ride the bubble wrap bike.
Offbeat
Bubble wrap bike
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Bubble wrap bike May 3
- 96 Suzuki Vitara for sale May 2
- How to annoy a surfer May 1
- Bolton needs a card Apr 30
- Bus ad melts kid's brain Apr 29
- "Sorry Dad" Apr 28
- It's not lazy Apr 27
- Why guys do yoga Apr 26
© 2017 Castanet.net