41299
36016

Offbeat  

96 Suzuki Vitara for sale

- | Story: 195901

Eat your heart out Chevy!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive