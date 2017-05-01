The lil dude can rip though. Can you really be mad?
Offbeat
How to annoy a surfer
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Annoyed50.0%
Entertained50.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- How to annoy a surfer May 1
- Bolton needs a card Apr 30
- Bus ad melts kid's brain Apr 29
- "Sorry Dad" Apr 28
- It's not lazy Apr 27
- Why guys do yoga Apr 26
- Fastest 300 game ever Apr 25
- Dog steals gloves Apr 24
© 2017 Castanet.net