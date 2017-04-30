Long story short, Michael Bolton really needs a birthday card!
Offbeat
Bolton needs a card
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Bolton needs a card Apr 30
- Bus ad melts kid's brain Apr 29
- "Sorry Dad" Apr 28
- It's not lazy Apr 27
- Why guys do yoga Apr 26
- Fastest 300 game ever Apr 25
- Dog steals gloves Apr 24
- Bartenders take a guess Apr 23
© 2017 Castanet.net