41717
41539

Offbeat  

"Sorry Dad"

- | Story: 195591

Don't apologize for being good at something.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive