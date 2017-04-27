The best inventions are the ones that make everyone happy. Honestly, standing there would have made him more tired and the fun would have ended sooner.
Offbeat
It's not lazy
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- It's not lazy Apr 27
- Why guys do yoga Apr 26
- Fastest 300 game ever Apr 25
- Dog steals gloves Apr 24
- Bartenders take a guess Apr 23
- Daughter doesn't like it Apr 22
- Beer guy takes a line drive Apr 21
- Beagle plays piano Apr 20
© 2017 Castanet.net