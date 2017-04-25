40378
38900

Offbeat  

Fastest 300 game ever

- | Story: 195306

Ben Ketola rolled 12 strikes in only 86.9 seconds, the same amount of time it takes to microwave a bag of popcorn.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive