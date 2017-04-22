40745
35734

Offbeat  

Daughter doesn't like it

- | Story: 195109

What do you do when your daughter doesn't approve of your singing?

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
33.3%
LOL
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
66.7%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive