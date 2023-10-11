Country music wildfire fundraiser a strikes the right chord

Photo: Contributed Jim and Kim Rhindress (left and second from left) present a cheque for $21,885, raised bother by their Stomp and Step fundraiser to aid wildfire relief in the Central Okanagan to representatives of the Central Okanagan Foundation.

It takes a lot to get me out of the house on a Friday night, but I was compelled by the heart and intention of two amazing people recently. And I was glad I did.

Like most things, it all started with a question. Kim and Jim Rhindress, two local musicians, wondered how they could help those affected by the recent wildfires in Kelowna. While many wondered what they could do, they made it happen and provided an opportunity for many to step-up, contribute and feel better.

This wonderful couple learned a secret to living a happy and fulfilled life is to contribute to the greater good. They’re always seeking ways to do this in big and small ways, and the dividends pay a rich reward.

The Rhindress’ moved their wish to help into reality on Sept. 29th through the creation of Stomp and Step, hosted at Kelowna’s OK Corral. This dynamic couple see possibility to create good everywhere and then act on it.

While it’s easy to get pulled into the doldrums when we stay focussed on what’s hard, difficult or lacking in our own lives, we can raise our own spirits by helping others. It’s a sure-fire way to feeling better.

Finding greater purpose and meaning in our lives arises as we contribute to making this world a better place. By becoming the change we want to see in the world, we recognize our caring and acts of kindness matter and we feel better within ourselves.

Kim and Jim did what they are good at, bringing people together through music to experience love, joy and offer support where it’s most needed. We all have something we’re good at and can contribute to the greater good.

In joining a collective in uplifting activities, we benefit ourselves and others. Science reveals there’s a collective effervescence created when we join and gather, bubbles of goodness and harmony that changes us as individuals, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Our bodies and our internal hormonal chemistry start linking up and it becomes a shared mental and physiological state; our brains show evidence of unison of activation. Our physiological responses to joining with others can be quantified and measured.

When we become fully present, to gather, to move together, to sing together, and we harness and add to the power of collective effervescence. It becomes so much more than an intellectual exercise. It affects us on a cellular and chemical level.

For Stomp and Step, the Corral and all the musicians donated their time and talent. It was a night of rich musical talent with Mr. and Mrs. Strauss, Ben Klick, Michael Daniels, and the Rhindress Band, supported by award-winning bassist Cyril Schermann and drummer Scott Evans.

Let’s make it a point to reach out and connect, recognizing our presence matters. When we extend and share beyond ourselves good things happen. Joining in meaningful community changes us, whether it be an event, our spiritual community, a group of friends or volunteering in a meaningful way.

Kim and Jim became the organizing principle that drew in many donors, volunteers and participants to create the biggest single fundraiser for wildfire relief in the Central Okanagan this year. Many people feel good because of their actions.

I felt compelled to attend, and I’m so glad I did. It lifted my spirits. This helps me understand why I’m drawn to go out and just be with, and connect with people, even casually. Connecting with real life, reaching out, and stretching ourselves to leave the comfort of our homes is vital.

Through donations from Fortis, many local businesses for both the live and silent auction items, the 50/50 draw and ticket sales, the Rhindress’ vision and desire to do something was realized. Stomp and Step raised $21,885.00 for the Central Okanagan Foundation Wildfire relief fund, and it will go a long way to allow local charities to support people affected by the wildfire.

What’s yours to add to the world?

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.