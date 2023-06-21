It's never too late to live life to the fullest

Photo: Rocky Tyson Columnist Corinne Crockett during her first skydive with Okanagan Skydive's Bruce Goode.

Well, I did it.

Age doesn’t have to be a limit, unless we let it. In fulfilling a long-held desire to go sky-diving this past weekend with my family cheer-crew along for support, I found it even better than I’d imagined. I’ll likely do it again.

I was surprised at the calm and ease I felt as I was professionally guided through what was required of me in performing the tandem-jump by Vernon’s Okanagan Skydive staff.

The view from 10,000 feet was spectacular. I must thank Bruce, Rocky and Zach for all they did to make my experience so special and so easy.

While I could see the surprise on the face of one fellow jumper in realizing I was also going to be jumping, I’m so grateful we’re in a time when many of the myths about aging are falling away. The idea of silver-haired people being relegated to rocking chairs has passed. I’m hoping seeds of potential for his future life have been planted.

I watched my parents as they aged, and wondered what was the purpose of it all. Each of their days was filled with the same activities, the same routine, the same, the same, ad nauseum. To my young mind, they seemed to be the living dead, just living out their days in a repetitive routine.

In spending their lives dedicated to supporting and raising a family, they’d not spent any time discovering or following their own dreams, potential and passions. I clearly remember my workaholic father sadly telling me in his senior years, “If I’d only known how little work mattered, I’d never have lived my life the way I did.”

Sadly, in his later years, my dad recognized and regretted the error of not finding and following his own passion and purpose, of not finding his own unique brand of creative expression.

He followed the path set before him and didn’t stray from that path. It saddened me to learn there were so many things he wished he’d tried, but he never found the time. I don’t want to make the same mistake.

As the responsibilities of raising children and the demands of creating a career diminish, time and space open up and new potentials arise. I consider my earlier years as times of planting seeds for my future, and now is a time for the harvest. I have no intention to let age be a limit.

I recently spent time with the most delightful 98-year-old who is still sharp as a tack. I delighted in hearing the stories and her wisdom and perspective on life. While her body may be failing her a bit, she came alive as I reflected how much she still has to offer others in her social circle. She can still contribute in meaningful ways.

If we’re still here on this planet, no matter our age, there’s still life to be living, adventures to follow and contributions to be made. I consider this one of the best times of my life and I’m determined to live it.

I bless my husband and family who know me so well and encourages me to live life on my terms, doing things, taking risks and living a juicy life. I know it thrills them to support me in fulfilling my desires.

Twenty-five years ago, I never could have imagined I’d be doing the things I’m doing now. My hope is the next quarter century will hold as much adventure.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.