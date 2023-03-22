Opening up to others helps make connections

Photo: Contributed

Navigating life and the human condition feels hard at times.

I often think that somehow, I missed out on a much-needed instruction manual to guide me. It’s nothing short of a miracle that I’ve made it as far as I have.There are so many things I wish I could tell the younger me. There are many things I’ve had to learn the hard way.

I used to wear a solid veneer of protection, never exposing vulnerabilities. I thought I was the only person who felt so uncertain and was just trying my best to make it through life, hopefully leaving people better than I found them.

I’ve learned to use my humanity and life experiences as ways to connect with others. Dropping the veneer of perfection, allowing others to see what goes on behind the scenes has taught me we all have much in common.

In sharing what is real, connections and relationships have deepened. As we connect and share our stories and experiences, we support one another on the human journey. In this, we can relax and go about any healing that’s required to allow us to actually enjoy our lives and not just survive them.

It’s easy to think we are the only ones who struggle, who feel like we’re not enough, making it all up as best we can. We’re so brutal with ourselves, our self-talk is often most unkind. We’d never speak to another person the way we speak to ourselves, in the privacy of our own minds.

If we are to be our best selves, kindness is imperative—both self-kindness and kindness with others. Kindness is not a soft-skill, but one requiring maturity, strength, and courage. I love the word “courage,” as it’s root, “cour” is French for heart.

Recently, my friend Ann shared a poem by John Roedel with me that speaks to my heart. I thought I’d share it with you.

John Roedel is the author of five books that are well worth checking out.

Being human

is hard work

but my love,

I need you

to be kind with me

because

I am you

we are both the same little bursts of energy

controlling these skin and bone suits

as best as we can while we ride

together on this same spinning spaceship

be soft with me

because

I am you

we are both still trying to remember

the last thing the voice of Love sang

to us while we were taken out of

the same cradle of time and into life

be careful with me

because

I am you

we both have been intentionally and unintentionally wounded by people who were frantically trying to win the same race that has no actual finish line or trophy to hoist

be merciful with me

because

I am you

we have both intentionally and unintentionally

wounded others while attempting to follow

the same script that was written centuries ago

by people who were afraid

be present with me

because

I am you

we are both being constantly seduced by

the relentless guilt and anxiety who want us

who want us to be rooted in the same toxic soil

or the unchangeable past or the uncertain future

be sweet with me

because

I am you

we are both floating down the same

narrow lazy river that is carrying

us to the same endless ocean where we

will relearn how to surf on the waves of eternity

be understanding with me

because

I am you

we are both going to someday

be connected to one another again like bulbs

on the same string of lights where one glow blends effortlessly into the next one

~be kind with me~

~be soft with me~

~be merciful with me~

~be present with me~

~be sweet with me~

~be compassionate with me~

oh, my love,

be so very human with me



because because because

because because because

because

I am you

Untitled - John Roedel

