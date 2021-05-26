Seeing the world clearly

Photo: iamfearlesssoul.com

Oh, the stories we tell ourselves.

The many stories I’ve told myself over the years have caused me suffering, as they reinforced my beliefs about myself, others, and the world.

I used to view myself and the world darkly. My experience of life wasn’t great.

We have habitual ways of seeing ourselves, life, and others. And, because of the confirmation bias, the tendency to see only what matches our beliefs, we always get to be right.

Our lenses are often tinted or shaded, limiting what we’re able to see.

I’ve found this to be true, and I learned much of my personal suffering was a direct result of optical rectumitis, also known as a crappy view of life.

I was quick to judge, and slow to change my mind. I was the author of my own painful experience.

It was a powerful moment when I learned to question my beliefs and assumptions, and consider there might be another way to look at things. This revolutionary act was liberating.

A friend recently had her world beautifully shaken as she asked herself, “What if everything I’ve always believed isn’t true.”

The prospect filled her with fear and excitement, as habitual perceptions came into question.

It’s been lovely to see this friend open and soften as she allowed herself to see the world in a different way.

As Wayne Dyer wrote, “if you change the way you look at things, the thing you look at change.”

My world was cracked open when I first heard the phrase, “be curious, not judgmental.” My dear friend, Jane, changed my life when she shared this wisdom of American poet Walt Whitman with me.

Learning to stay open and curious and not judge people and life’s circumstances through my worst assumptions created space for me to see things differently.

I stopped taking life and others’ behaviour personally, and learned to see things in a better light.

I’ve found it helpful to take a breath and ask myself, “what’s really going on here?” Curiosity opens up our awareness to look past the surface, and gives us the potential of learning more.

I came to recognize that people are trying their best, given their histories, beliefs, and circumstances. I’ve found most unskilled human behaviour is the tragic expression of an unmet need.

I’ve found beneath many reserved or prickly exteriors, there’s a person who could benefit from caring presence and understanding.

Being willing to question my beliefs and assumptions and see beyond the surface has offered me places to show up with caring and compassion instead of judgment.

This feels better for me, and the world feels like a much friendlier place.

Learning to stay open and curious, and allowing others the grace and understanding we, ourselves would hope to receive, allows us to calm the waters, not only for others, but also for ourselves.