Don't believe your thoughts

Sleep challenges are rampant these days, while anxiety disorders and depression continue to rise.

For many, it’s no wonder, because of the horror stories they pay homage to in their minds.

The body doesn’t know the difference between real and imagined, and many of our imaginings are horrendous.

As we review the problems and challenges of the day, our bodies respond as though the events are happening in real time.

Bedtime stories are supposed to be the things sweet dreams are made of. Yet, for many, our mental dialogue is more reminiscent of a horror story than a fairy tale.

We’re often our own Brothers Grimm. No wonder people are anxious or depressed and can’t sleep.

The last horror movie I watched was Silence of the Lambs, way back in the early 1990s; I was jumpy for days after watching it and it affected my sleep for some time.

This was the last such movie I watched because of its affect on me. Call me chicken if you like, but why would I expose myself to something that causes me to suffer?

I now take great care when choosing TV programs. It’s called programming for a reason. What we watch, real or fictional, becomes part of our programming and is held in our subconscious memory.

I also take care with the movie of my mind.

The importance of taking care of our mental hygiene is obvious when it comes to the TV programs and movies we watch, but may not be so apparent when it comes to the repeated thoughts we entertain.

People tell me they feel victimized by their minds and can’t seem to control the thoughts that pop up.

We don’t have to be a victim of our minds. We are the only ones who can change our tendencies of thought.

What we practise grows stronger. With awareness, we can rewire our brains and change the prevailing trend of our thoughts.

As I practised anxious and negative thoughts years ago, I suffered. My mind felt out of control, and my body was constantly hit with jolts of adrenaline.

My anxious thoughts frightened me, which only added more stress chemicals to the mix. I felt helpless, but I was the only one who could change things. Mindfulness practices were so helpful.

I used to take my thoughts so seriously, believing everything that rolled through my mind.

I’d judge and criticize myself for having anxious or unkind thoughts. I’d experience guilt or shame just because of a thought. The thoughts, guilt, and shame all activated the fight-or-flight response. It was unpleasant, and I suffered, as did those around me.

Relief came as I understood I am not my thoughts, and learned not to believe everything I think.

As I’ve learned to stand back from my thoughts and simply observe them, I realize how random and absurd they can be. I’ve learned to question my thoughts and recognize that many times I don’t even believe some of the stuff floating through my mind. Who knows how it got there? I sure don’t.

I recognize while many thoughts float through my consciousness, I do have control over which ones I choose to follow and feed.

For the most part, I let the crappy thoughts just float on by. I don’t give them any air time or feed them with emotion or judgment. Wrestling with or judging negative thoughts only makes them stronger.

I’ve created a habit of ensuring the last thoughts I hold while preparing for sleep are happy ones.

I have a long-standing habit of writing in my gratitude journal before going to sleep. In reviewing the great things from the day, I am bathing my mind and body in neuro-chemicals and hormones supportive of health.

We don’t have to be victim to our thoughts; we can practise new ways of thinking. In doing so, we develop a tendency to pay greater attention to what supports our health, happiness, and sleep.

Your mind will always believe what you tell it. Feed it good things, and your health will benefit.