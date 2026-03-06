Nelson Library hosts book launch for New Denver author Therese DesCamp
Book launch for DesCamp
The Nelson Public Library will host the launch of Hands Like Roots: Notes on an Entangled Contemplative Life by New Denver author Therese DesCamp on Saturday, March 21 (7-9 p.m.).
In this collection of essays, DesCamp explores the meeting place of daily life, science, and contemplative practice, weaving insights from hydrology, cognitive science, and climate studies with decades of prayer and meditation.
DesCamp — writer, spiritual director, longtime educator, 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize long-lister, and author of the Valley Voice’s regular “Wide Spot” column — “brings rich experience and heartfelt presence to an evening celebrating embodied, reflective living.”
She will discuss her process, read from her work, and answer questions at the Nelson launch. Books will be available for purchase on site.
More Nelson News
- Nordic club to end seasonKelowna - 4:24 pm
- Book launch for DesCampNelson - 4:16 pm
- Elon Musk defends tweets Business - 4:07 pm
- Britney Spears arrestedEntertainment - 4:06 pm
- Trump's claims had impactBusiness - 4:05 pm
$230,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Honey West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library