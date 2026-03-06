Nelson News

Nelson Library hosts book launch for New Denver author Therese DesCamp

Book launch for DesCamp

Photo: Submitted Therese DesCamp launches her new collection of essays.

The Nelson Public Library will host the launch of Hands Like Roots: Notes on an Entangled Contemplative Life by New Denver author Therese DesCamp on Saturday, March 21 (7-9 p.m.).

In this collection of essays, DesCamp explores the meeting place of daily life, science, and contemplative practice, weaving insights from hydrology, cognitive science, and climate studies with decades of prayer and meditation.

DesCamp — writer, spiritual director, longtime educator, 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize long-lister, and author of the Valley Voice’s regular “Wide Spot” column — “brings rich experience and heartfelt presence to an evening celebrating embodied, reflective living.”

She will discuss her process, read from her work, and answer questions at the Nelson launch. Books will be available for purchase on site.