Provincial roll back on housing fund means local project falls off table

Photo: File Nelson CARES project for 818-824 Front St. is cancelled after the province pulled funding from the latest Community Works Fund intake.

Cancellation of the 2025 Community Housing Fund request for proposals and suspension of the multi-billion-dollar fund has eliminated funding for any new or emerging developments across B.C.

And that includes the Nelson CARES Society’s proposed project for 818-824 Front St. — a six-storey building that was to include 46 residential units — a project that was still in the proposal stage and in the latest request queue.

In 2018, the $3.3 billion fund was introduced to build more than 20,000 affordable rental units, and was a means to an end for local governments to meet provincial housing targets — created in 2023 to make sure communities were addressing the housing crisis.

But the fund’s latest intake in May 2025 — which touted a $775 million pot for projects — was pre-empted in Budget 2026, released on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The Nelson CARES project received a bare land lease for 818-824 Front St. from the city to facilitate the development of the affordable rental housing development days before the Community Works Fund’s application deadline of July 31.

As part of their housing fund application, Nelson CARES was required to provide proof of a mortgageable interest in the property, meaning Nelson city council had to pass a resolution confirming a willingness to enter into a lease that would be sufficient for the purposes of the CHF application.

The 60-year land lease agreement with Nelson CARES — signed at nominal value — for the city-owned lots will expire, however, if Nelson CARES does not receive provincial funding.

Although the housing ministry indicated the program is not being cancelled, it has elected to not move forward with new applications, and has no plans to accept more.